Pike Road mayor looking toward continued growth in 2023

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - 2022 was a big year for the town of Pike Road, as it celebrated 25 years as a municipality. It continues to see success in education and economic development as it welcomes new neighbors into its now more than 70 neighborhoods.

Pike Road has also been named the fastest growing municipality in Alabama for two decades in a row.

“What a blessing it is to get the greatest vote of confidence you can get when a person chooses to move into your town and buy a home,” said Mayor Gordon Stone.

Stone says as they enter the new year, they will begin the process of updating their comprehensive plan. They will look specifically at road systems and economic development.

“We’ve got proposals that are being put together by developers looking at different types of businesses. Most of those are organically happening because they see what success we’ve had,” said Stone. “We have four major road system projects that are in the works, and I think a couple of those will actually break ground in 2023. And they’re going to be great because they’re going to continue to allow us to evolve the capacity for people to move around easily in our in our community.”

New business revenue has allowed the town to invest more resources into the sheriff’s office, fire department and other community partners.

“We do more things through our quality-of-life program, including working with our local food bank, working with food pantries, things to serve. Again, the needs of the citizens will bring in more programming that connects people in Pike Road,” said Stone.

More neighborhoods are being built as more people look to call Pike Road home. And the school system is expanding. This year, dirt will start moving on a new high school.

“So proud of our school system getting an A rating this year and being in the top percentage of schools in the state of Alabama, according to the report cards. What an accomplishment for a system that only started in 2015,” said Stone.

The town’s newly built agriculture outdoor pavilion and arena are expected to attract a number of events, and its new ballpark will welcome players.

