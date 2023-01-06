Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Ashli Babbitt’s mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration

Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the...
Micki Witthoeft, center, mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, joins protesters outside of the Supreme Court on the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Witthoeft was arrested in Washington on Friday after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary, police said.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was arrested in Washington on Friday after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary, police said.

Micki Witthoeft, 58, was accused of traffic violations, Capitol Police said in an emailed statement. She was released Friday afternoon and given a citation to appear in court at a later date, police said.

Witthoeft and others were walking on a street near the Capitol when police, who had formed a line to keep them from going farther, directed them to get out of the road, officials said.

Video shared on social media shows police repeatedly warning the group to move to the sidewalk or be arrested. Witthoeft then turned around with her hands behind her back and was taken into custody.

The group did not have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol grounds, according to police.

Babbitt, 35, was fatally shot while attempting to climb through the broken window of a barricaded door leading to the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol. Police there were evacuating members of Congress from the mob supporting then-President Donald Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia cleared the Capitol police officer who shot her of wrongdoing, concluding that he acted in self-defense and in the defense of members of Congress. The Capitol Police also cleared the officer.

Contact information for Witthoeft could not immediately be located Friday, and it wasn’t clear if she had an attorney to speak on her behalf. A phone message was left at a number listed for Babbitt’s brother.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the shooting of two minors.
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays,...
I-85 near Ann Street reopens after 6-vehicle crash

Latest News

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
A Trump administration ban on bump stocks — devices that enable a shooter to rapidly fire...
US appeals court blocks ban on rapid-fire ‘bump stocks’
FILE - American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian...
US to send $3.75B in military aid to Ukraine, its neighbors
Waugh-Mount Meigs Volunteer Fire Department responds to an emergency.
‘Desperate’ need for volunteer firefighters across Alabama
Volunteer Firefighters needed across Alabama
Volunteer Firefighters needed across Alabama