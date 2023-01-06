Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.

Montgomery police have a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, but a WSFA 12 News photographer found the scene at the Regions Bank.

No suspects have been arrested and no other information has been publicly released.

