Tuskegee mayor says 2023 looks positive for the city

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee Mayor Tony Hagood says the city is moving in the right direction. He predicts 2023 will be a good year.

”There’s new industry that we hope to announce very soon,” Tony Hagood said.

The mayor says that new business is connected to the automotive industry and will set up shop in Tuskegee’s Commerce Park. It will create between 150 and 300 jobs.

“Which will put us in a whole new arena because we don’t have the industry inside the city limits,” he said.

Hagood says there are also plans to improve the city’s streets and develop Tuskegee’s downtown area.

“Putting more shops downtown, occupying the abandoned building with businesses — we want to establish more retail, which helps the citizens give them more options, but also produces more revenue for our city,” the mayor added.

As for the development of exit 38 that has been in the work for years, Hagood says they are making progress.

“We met with some developers who came in yesterday who want to take on a project and get it finished,” he said.

Hagood also mentioned the industrial park being constructed off Interstate 85 at exit 42, the Wire Road exit. It sits at the edge of the city limits. The project will ultimately result in a 13-building, five-million-square-foot logistics park.

