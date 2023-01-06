Advertise
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.

Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being “ingested into an engine,” according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Divonta Palmer, a former co-worker of Edwards, said he was devastated to hear the news of the death.

“I can’t wrap my mind around how did this this happen,” Palmer said.

Palmer mentioned he and Edwards were hired a couple of months apart, describing her as a joy to be around.

“She would tell me that she was always dedicated and motivated to do the best job and put the best foot forward,” Palmer said.

The former airline employee said he empathizes with his co-workers who witnessed the accident, saying they may be “scarred,” but it should serve as a “wake-up call” for ground employees to be more vigilant about the safety of themselves and their co-workers.

A fundraiser has been started by the president of CWA to help cover funeral expenses and support the family during their time of bereavement.

