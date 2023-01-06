Advertise
Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

