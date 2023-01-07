1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured.

Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.

After the initial crash, authorities said the Ford left the roadway and overturned. ALEA said Lopez was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Toyota and two other passengers in the Ford were transported to area hospital for their injuries, according to ALEA.

Officials said the crash happened near mile marker 102 on Hwy. 280, about two miles east of Auburn. No further details were released.

