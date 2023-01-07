Advertise
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges

Alabama is averaging 1500 cases per day, per the state's department of public health.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

As of Friday, Jan. 6, there are 2,693 for the year 2023 with a 23.1% positivity rate.

“Right now, we’re averaging about 1500 cases per day in the state,” said. Dr. Wes Stubblefield. “Of course, that’s underreported, that’s just what’s being reported to ADPH.”

Dr. Stubblefield said multiple factors contribute to the increase in cases including more people gathering indoors for the holidays, an increase in travel and “new variants that have been going through the population.”

The World Health Organization reports over 10 subvariants of Omicron, with XBB.1.5 being one of the current strains.

ADPH is advising Alabamians to roll their sleeves up once more to get the updated COVID-19 booster shots to prevent severe hospitalization and death from the virus.

Dr. Stubblefield predicts the state numbers will not be as high as 2021 or 2020 because “90% of people will have either had evidence of infection or evidence of immunity or both.”

If you are at high risk of COVID-19, the physician recommends you go back to wearing a mask indoors and have a plan for treatment if you contract the virus, even if you are vaccinated.

