Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors injured

Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday(Montgomery County Sherriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after two minors were injured in a Montgomery shooting earlier this week.

Montgomery police have charged Jakari Craig, 18, with attempted murder.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and fire medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.

Upon arrival, authorities found that two male victims had sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds. The minors, whose exact ages were not released, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, MPD said Craig was identified as the suspect, and authorities also recovered the vehicle used in the shooting.

Craig is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a bail set at $180,000.

No additional information is available at this time.

