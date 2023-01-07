Advertise
First Alert: Tracking scattered showers Sunday

We dry out to start the work and school week ahead, then track a cold front that will bring more rain chances to Alabama late week.
First Alert 12: Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a beautiful start to the weekend across Central and South Alabama. Sunny skies have prevailed and afternoon highs climbed into the upper 60s to lower 70s with light winds out of the south.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Skies remain mostly clear tonight. Lows will dip into the lower 40s area wide with some locations falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be light to calm.

Clouds are on the increase Sunday thanks to a weakening front that will move into Alabama. That boundary will increase rain chances across the area as we push towards midday and into the afternoon.

Widely scattered showers are in the forecast Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Not everyone will see rain with this system as it will be diminishing in coverage as it pushes into the River Region and South Alabama.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Afternoon highs Sunday will warm into the 60s, but the more sunshine you see filter through the clouds, and the lack of rain for some, will help some areas see temperatures rise near or above 70 degrees

A few pockets of rain will linger into Sunday night with lows in the 40s and northwest winds around 5 mph.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We dry out for Monday and clouds will part, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows hovering around 40 degrees.

There is a very low end chance for a quick hit of sprinkles on Tuesday, but with each forecast model run, that chance grows lower and lower, meaning most will remain dry. Highs will reach into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. A few clouds hang out through Tuesday night and lows will again hover around 40 degrees.

Wednesday we are back to mainly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will warm well into the 60s. Clouds increase a bit Wednesday night and lows will hover in the 40s and 50s.

Our next front moves into Alabama Thursday into Friday. That will increase rain chances during the latter half of the week. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Thursday ahead of the front with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Thursday night is looking wet. Showers, maybe a few thunderstorms, are expected across the region as the cold front traverses the state. Lows will hover around 50 degrees.

Showers linger through Friday morning, behind the front we will dry out and see cooler temperatures, afternoon highs cool back into the 50s for Friday and lows in the 30s Friday night.

Dry conditions look to remain in place for next Saturday with afternoon highs in the 50s and a filtering of clouds during the day.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

