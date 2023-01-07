Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative.

Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm.

“The number one priority and objective of the initiative is to reduce the number of fire-related fatalities,” said Tawanna Brooks, American Red Cross senior disaster program manager.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie Thomas said her district has more homes that are older, which are more prone to structure fires, so she helped spread the word.

“We have a lot of houses that have been burnt down,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that there have been instances where homes caught fire with people inside because there was not a smoke alarm installed.

“It saves lives and saves our homes,” she said.

The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with smoke alarm installation and fire education on Jan. 16 in Ward 7.

Alabama residents in need of a smoke alarm can schedule a 20-minute appointment here.

