Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents

American Red Cross volunteers in west Selma are installing smoke alarms in homes in need Jan. 16
American Red Cross volunteers in west Selma are installing smoke alarms in homes in need Jan. 16(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Selma Fire Department are teaming up for the annual “Sound the Alarm” initiative.

Saturday, volunteers with the Red Cross canvassed neighborhoods in west Selma to find homes that were in need of a smoke alarm.

“The number one priority and objective of the initiative is to reduce the number of fire-related fatalities,” said Tawanna Brooks, American Red Cross senior disaster program manager.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Jannie Thomas said her district has more homes that are older, which are more prone to structure fires, so she helped spread the word.

“We have a lot of houses that have been burnt down,” Thomas said.

Thomas added that there have been instances where homes caught fire with people inside because there was not a smoke alarm installed.

“It saves lives and saves our homes,” she said.

The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to help with smoke alarm installation and fire education on Jan. 16 in Ward 7.

Alabama residents in need of a smoke alarm can schedule a 20-minute appointment here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident