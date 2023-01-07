River Region United Way launches disaster relief fund to help those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The River Region United Way is no stranger to stepping up when there is a need.

Thanks to your generous donations, they’ve been able to raise about $100,000 for families impacted by a tornado that hit the Flatwood community in November.

“We are so grateful for the community,” said Jannah Bailey, President of River Region United Way. “I want to stress that this is not United Way funds that we are just the conduit to get the funds, and it’s a tax deduction for you. It’s a way that our community can really help those in need.”

Bailey says they have been able to get two neighbors in permanent housing. In order to get five others in homes, they need about $150,000 more in donations. People can still give directly to help the Flatwood community rebuild by texting “Flatwood” to 41444 or give online.

The United Way has also set up a disaster relief fund. This will allow the organization to be prepared before disaster strikes to meet any needs that arise.

“We have learned that there are some gaps that need to be filled during a disaster,” said Bailey.

Bailey says the organization is currently helping two families in the Chisholm neighborhood who were impacted by Wednesday’s storms.

“Like in this situation, we can help with a deposit with rent for a couple of months until people get back on their feet,” she said. “We have resources where people can get furnishings and clothing because we know that once water gets into sofas and mattresses, that they are not able to use them again,” said Bailey.

Montgomery resident Tara Williams, her son and brother were all at home Wednesday when storms swept across the state.

“He’s spared our life. God is so amazing,” said Williams.

Williams says they are grateful to be alive after this large tree fell into her home on Michigan Avenue.

“The house shook and then it hit. My son — he was in his bed and his roof just fell in on him, said Williams. “He jumped under the cover and crawled to the end of the bed and came out of the room.”

Williams has temporary housing and her family’s immediate needs are being met thanks to Abundant Grace Ministries in Millbrook, RRUW, and others from around the community.

“It shows me the strength of the people and the community,” said Janice Wilson, pastor of Abundant Grace Ministries. “And, quite naturally, love is what love does.”

Bailey says it is important to remember that no donation is too small.

“We have a lady who since Flatwood — she sends $5 every week,” Bailey shared. “And let me tell you that $5 has meant so much to us. And it has made up for the hundreds and the thousands that have been given to make sure that these people are able to go back into homes.”

If you would like to make a donation to the River Region United Way Disaster Relief Fund, text DISASTER23 to 41444 or give online and designate your donation for “Disaster Relief Fund.”

