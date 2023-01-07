Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday.

Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.

Montgomery police have a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, but a WSFA 12 News photographer found the scene at the Regions Bank.

Long is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No further information is available at this time.

