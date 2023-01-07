Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery

A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday.

Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery

According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.

Montgomery police have a policy of declining to identify the names of businesses targeted in a crime, but a WSFA 12 News photographer found the scene at the Regions Bank.

Long is currently being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

No further information is available at this time.

Find a typo or grammatical error? Let us know by CLICKING HERE. (Please include the article’s headline.)

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after winning the 15th vote in the House chamber as the...
McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote