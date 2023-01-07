Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy names new women’s soccer head coach

The Troy Trojans
The Troy Trojans(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University, Director of Athletics Brent Jones, announced Stuart Gore as the new women’s soccer head coach.

“I’m excited to come to Troy and lead this program,” Gore said. “The vision for the future of Troy Soccer, presented by Brent Jones and Chancellor Hawkins, shows the potential for the growth of the soccer program to compete for championships in the Sun Belt Conference. I want to thank Mr. Jones, Dr. Hawkins, and the rest of the search committee for placing their trust in me to lead Troy Soccer and its student-athletes.”

Gore comes to Troy with quite an extensive resume that includes an NAIA National Championship and multiple regular-season championships. Most recently, he was the head coach at Northwestern State. He led the school to 25 wins, an NCAA tournament appearance, and two Southland Conference Player of the Year honorees.

“Coach Gore is a national champion coach who has won at every level he has coached,” Jones said. “He is an extremely talented recruiter with a deep love for the sport of women’s soccer. His teams play with passion and toughness on the pitch and have succeeded in the classroom and the community. We are excited to get him on campus and working with our amazing student-athletes.”

Previous to coaching at Northwestern State, he served as the associate head coach for one season at North Dakota and two seasons at James Madison in the same role. During the 2018 season, Gore was essential to the school’s CAA regular season championship.

From 2013-2017 Gore was the head coach a Northwestern Ohio and helped build that program from the ground. In its second season, he coached the program to the NAIA National Championship game. Two years later, in 2016, he reached the mountain top, and the school won the National Championship in the program’s 4th year.

“The best indicator of what you can do in the future is what you have done in the past,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Stuart Gore has produced winning teams everywhere he has coached, and we expect him to continue that excellent track record at Troy. He knows we have set ambitious goals for this program, and we believe he is ready for the challenge. Further, Coach Gore understands our culture, which is based on getting the most out of our student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.”

With Gore at the helm, it’s safe to say the program is in good hands, and the future of women’s soccer is very bright.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Eli Gold discusses Bramblett and Starr
Eli Gold battling ‘treatable’ form of cancer
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee officially names school’s 18th head football coach
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for...
Troy football legend DeMarcus Ware named 2023 Hall of Fame finalist
Auburn guard Zep Jasper (12) and Chris Moore (41) battle for a rebound during the second half...
Bulldogs surprise No. 22 Auburn 76-64 in White’s SEC opener