Troy names new women’s soccer head coach

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University, Director of Athletics Brent Jones, announced Stuart Gore as the new women’s soccer head coach.

“I’m excited to come to Troy and lead this program,” Gore said. “The vision for the future of Troy Soccer, presented by Brent Jones and Chancellor Hawkins, shows the potential for the growth of the soccer program to compete for championships in the Sun Belt Conference. I want to thank Mr. Jones, Dr. Hawkins, and the rest of the search committee for placing their trust in me to lead Troy Soccer and its student-athletes.”

Gore comes to Troy with quite an extensive resume that includes an NAIA National Championship and multiple regular-season championships. Most recently, he was the head coach at Northwestern State. He led the school to 25 wins, an NCAA tournament appearance, and two Southland Conference Player of the Year honorees.

“Coach Gore is a national champion coach who has won at every level he has coached,” Jones said. “He is an extremely talented recruiter with a deep love for the sport of women’s soccer. His teams play with passion and toughness on the pitch and have succeeded in the classroom and the community. We are excited to get him on campus and working with our amazing student-athletes.”

Previous to coaching at Northwestern State, he served as the associate head coach for one season at North Dakota and two seasons at James Madison in the same role. During the 2018 season, Gore was essential to the school’s CAA regular season championship.

From 2013-2017 Gore was the head coach a Northwestern Ohio and helped build that program from the ground. In its second season, he coached the program to the NAIA National Championship game. Two years later, in 2016, he reached the mountain top, and the school won the National Championship in the program’s 4th year.

“The best indicator of what you can do in the future is what you have done in the past,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “Stuart Gore has produced winning teams everywhere he has coached, and we expect him to continue that excellent track record at Troy. He knows we have set ambitious goals for this program, and we believe he is ready for the challenge. Further, Coach Gore understands our culture, which is based on getting the most out of our student-athletes both on the field and in the classroom.”

With Gore at the helm, it’s safe to say the program is in good hands, and the future of women’s soccer is very bright.

