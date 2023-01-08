Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Montgomery Regional Airport closed New Years Eve after a fatal industrial accident.
EXCLUSIVE: American Airlines passenger recalls horrific Montgomery airport industrial accident
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Seattle schools sue tech giants over social media harm