Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Showers linger through Sunday night

Tracking drier weather to start the week, all ahead of the next cold front, that will bring more rain and storm chances to Alabama Thursday.
First Alert 12: Rain is back in the forecast today. Nick has the latest on what you can expect for Sunday & beyond.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widely scattered showers remain in the forecast through Sunday evening and night, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the lower 40s and northwest winds will be light around 5 mph.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

We dry out Monday and clouds will part, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is near normal for this time of the year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows hovering on either side of 40 degrees.

With each updated forecast model run, Tuesday is now tending dry. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few clouds hang out through Tuesday night and lows will again hover around 40 degrees.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be warmer, well into the 60s near 70 degrees. Clouds increase a bit Wednesday night and lows will hover in the 50s.

We are tracking our next front that moves into Alabama Thursday into Thursday night. That system will increase rain and storm chances during the day Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Thursday ahead of the front with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place.

Thursday night is looking wet. Showers and storms are expected across the region as the cold front traverses the state. Lows will hover around 50 degrees.

First Alert 12
First Alert 12(WSFA 12 News)

Showers linger through early Friday morning. By midday Friday into the afternoon hours we will trend drier and see clouds thin. Temperatures will also cool behind the front with afternoon highs back into the 50s for Friday and lows in the 30s, near freezing Friday night.

Long range forecast models indicate a dry weekend ahead. Mix of sun and clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday with cool afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine

Latest News

Rain is back in the forecast today. Nick has the latest on what you can expect for Sunday &...
Rain is back in the forecast today. Nick has the latest on what you can expect for Sunday & beyond.
Tracking scattered showers Sunday. Nick has the latest updates to the First Alert forecast.
Tracking scattered showers Sunday. Nick has the latest updates to the First Alert forecast.
WSFA First Alert 7 Day
First Alert: More sunshine Saturday, tracking rain chances Sunday
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.
Outdoor plans for Saturday? Check out the latest First Alert Forecast to help you plan your day.