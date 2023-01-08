First Alert: Showers linger through Sunday night

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Widely scattered showers remain in the forecast through Sunday evening and night, under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will hover in the lower 40s and northwest winds will be light around 5 mph.

We dry out Monday and clouds will part, becoming mostly sunny. Highs will warm in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is near normal for this time of the year. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday night with lows hovering on either side of 40 degrees.

With each updated forecast model run, Tuesday is now tending dry. Highs will reach into the lower to middle 60s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few clouds hang out through Tuesday night and lows will again hover around 40 degrees.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will be warmer, well into the 60s near 70 degrees. Clouds increase a bit Wednesday night and lows will hover in the 50s.

We are tracking our next front that moves into Alabama Thursday into Thursday night. That system will increase rain and storm chances during the day Thursday. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Thursday ahead of the front with partly to mostly cloudy skies in place.

Thursday night is looking wet. Showers and storms are expected across the region as the cold front traverses the state. Lows will hover around 50 degrees.

Showers linger through early Friday morning. By midday Friday into the afternoon hours we will trend drier and see clouds thin. Temperatures will also cool behind the front with afternoon highs back into the 50s for Friday and lows in the 30s, near freezing Friday night.

Long range forecast models indicate a dry weekend ahead. Mix of sun and clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday with cool afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

