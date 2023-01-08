Advertise
Heavy law enforcement presence in Hayneville

At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday afternoon.
At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday afternoon.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene of an incident in Hayneville.

WSFA 12 News found the scene near Dollar General on County Road 26. While no details about the situation have been released, we’re told multiple agencies are involved.

Check back for updates as we learn more.

