Lake Martin tourism official expecting busy 2023 season

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - While there may be less recreational boaters out on the water in the winter months, the Lake Martin Tourism Association sees visitors 365 days a year.

“We’ve really seen increased visitation over the last few years, and there’s no reason to think that that’s not going to continue into this year for the duration of 2023,” said Brandy Hastings with the Lake Martin Tourism Association.

However, the seasons do play a role in how people spend their time along the lake. In the winter, bass fishing is popular.

“Right now, we’re in the heart of fishing season at Lake Martin,” Hastings said. “It’s really on fire at the lake.”

The tourism group said there are typically a variety of fishing tournaments from January to April. Some even bring people from across state lines.

“It’s not just the ones that are even here in Alabama, or even in Georgia,” Hastings. “We’re seeing them come from all over.”

People who prefer to stay on dry land can always take a hike. The LMTA shared that there are hiking trails only accessible this time of year because the water levels are lower.

“It’s the Island Hop Trail at Smith Mountain,” she said. “When the water level is up, those are actually islands. When the water levels down, you can walk out over that whole like Peninsula area, and it’s really cool.”

There are also restaurants and coffee shops open during the winter months. While some businesses are seasonal, the LMTA said part of the economy is sustained by locals, anglers and hikers.

There are also some indoor activities during the winter months, like the Wellborn Musclecar Museum or even the Lake Martin Machine Gun Experience.

