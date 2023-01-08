Advertise
Salem man killed in Russell County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an early morning crash in Russell County that claimed the life of a Salem man.

According to ALEA, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was killed when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Woodard was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 77, about nine miles west of Phenix City.

No further details about the crash have been publicly released.

