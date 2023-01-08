Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Roosevelt Avenue, about four miles east of Selma, in Dallas County. The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
Jonathan Antonio Hoover was arrested for the murder of Nakel Johnson.
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Latest News

Salem man killed in Russell County crash
American Red Cross volunteers in west Selma are installing smoke alarms in homes in need Jan. 16
Red Cross to install free smoke alarms for Selma residents
Jakari Craig was arrested for attempted murder on Thursday
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash