Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died following an early morning crash involving an all-terrain vehicle.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Antonio Martin, 33, was killed when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R that he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence before overturing. According to ALEA, Martin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the wreck happened around 6 a.m. Sunday on Roosevelt Avenue, about four miles east of Selma, in Dallas County. The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

