Troy basketball senior reaches 1000 career points, joins elite company

Zay Williams reached 1000 points against Arkansas St.
Zay Williams reached 1000 points against Arkansas St.(Troy University)
By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Zay Williams made school history on Saturday night with the Trojans basketball team.

Williams became the 10th player in Division-I program history to reach 1,000 career points. He put up 16 points in a Trojan 66-54 victory over Arkansas State. Williams shot 5 for 7 on the night, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range.

With a lot of basketball left to play this season, it’s safe to say that Williams will continue to add to his point total, which officially sits at 1006 after Saturday night’s game. He currently sits 11 points back of O’Darien Bassett in 9th place and 12 points behind Lamayan Wilson in 8th place.

The school record for most career points is held by Wesley Person, who played for the Trojans from 2014 through 2018, scoring 2063 career points.

Williams has a real shot at climbing the record book this season. He currently has 201 points through 17 games, averaging 11.8 points per game.

Next up for the Williams and the rest of the Trojans Basketball team is a Matchup with Georgia State Thursday a 6 p.m. at the GSU Sports Arena.

