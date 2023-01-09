2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men have been arrested in Lowndes County for a double homicide in Tuscaloosa County.

Deputies were called to I/20-59 east in the Fosters community on January 8 around 6:15 a.m. A caller said they thought they hit someone in the road.

The caller stopped and waited on deputies and was fully cooperative. Deputies found a body in the road that had been hit. ALEA Troopers also responded with deputies to begin an accident investigation. Evidence at the scene soon led to the belief that the victim’s death was not the result of being struck by the passerby. The Violent Crimes Unit was called to take over the investigation.

A short time later, around 6:55 AM, another passerby called to report someone lying next to the road along Frog Ridge Road, also in the Fosters community. Deputies arrived on scene soon thereafter, and determined that the victim was also deceased, and the result of an assault or shooting. Violent Crime Investigators were sent to this scene also.

The victims have been identified as Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both were from the Montgomery area.

At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was found in the area of Hayneville in Lowndes County and contained evidence of the homicides. VCU investigators were immediately sent to Lowndes County, and worked alongside investigators, officers, and deputies of several agencies. These included the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Hayneville Police Department, Ft Deposit Police Department, Alabama Department of Corrections, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Keondre Jazel McCall, 19, and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr, also 19 are charged with capital murder.

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a Tuscaloosa County double murder investigation. (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The men are cousins and are also from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.

The hard work of the investigators, forensic crime analysts, crimes scene technicians, and other personnel in the Violent Crimes Unit cannot be understated in this case. The quick identification of the victims, and then arrest of these dangerous suspects is due to the level of experience, ability to work together and share resources, and above all: a “never quit” attitude. Every person in the unit worked together to bring this case to a resolution, Captain Jack Kennedy said.

