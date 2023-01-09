Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers apologizes for ‘lost temper’ in House speaker vote

WASHINGTON, (WSFA) - Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologized over the weekend to a fellow congressman after he says he “lost my temper” during Friday night’s 14th failed vote for then-House speaker nominee Kevin McCarthy.

Rogers, shouting, approached the seat of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., before another Republican, Richard Hudson, of North Carolina, physically pulled him back, the Associated Press reported.

McCarthy would go on to win the speaker’s position after a 15th vote, but not before tensions boiled over in the U.S. House.

The California lawmaker fell short by a single vote on the 14th attempt and was seen making his way to Gaetz’s seat. After a brief conversation between McCarthy, Gaetz and others, Rogers could be seen approaching the group before being pulled back.

Rogers, who has served Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District since 2003, was a supporter of McCarthy’s bid for the speakership while Gaetz and a group of approximately 20 other Republicans had been outspoken opponents of his selection.

The opposition’s size dwindled as McCarthy made concessions, but Gaetz remained a key holdout that prevented his election. Gaetz ultimately chose to vote present instead of for McCarthy, a move that lowered the numerical threshold needed for McCarthy to win the speaker’s position.

.@RepMattGaetz and I have a long and productive working relationship, that I am sure will continue. I regret that I briefly lost my temper on the House Floor Friday evening and appreciate Matt’s kind understanding. https://t.co/8GmbJHO3cK — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) January 8, 2023

Rogers shared his apology on a retweet from Gaetz’s social media account in which the Florida lawmaker said they’d had a “six-year productive, working relationship” and noted that he didn’t think Rogers should face any punishment for Friday night’s incident.

