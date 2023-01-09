Coffee and Pike County D.A. to take supernumerary status

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Tom Anderson will no longer serve as Coffee and Pike County district attorney on an everyday basis when his current term ends next week.

He will become a supernumerary prosecutor and will still pursue cases, on as needed basis.

He won election to another term that would begin on January 17, the day he plans to leave office.

Governor Ivey will appoint his replacement.

Anderson is expected to also practice civil law in additional to occasionally handling criminal cases.

