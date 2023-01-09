Community arts center in Auburn to temporarily close for renovation

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A community arts center will be closed temporarily to undergo renovations.

The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will be closed beginning Jan. 9, during the facility’s renovation and expansion.

Officials say the project will include an 8,000-square-foot expansion along with the reconfiguration of the existing building’s interior. Additional classroom, studio and gallery space will be created along with space for Parks and Recreation’s ceramics studio, which is currently located at the Dean Road Recreation Center.

The relocation of the studio will help free up space for Auburn’s growing therapeutics programs that are housed at the Dean Road Recreation Center. Additional parking will also be constructed along East Drake Avenue.

Work is expected to last through the beginning of 2024. The construction area should be avoided throughout the duration of the project.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.