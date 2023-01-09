Advertise
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - During severe weather and below-freezing temperatures, it’s especially important that pet owners bring their animals inside.

Sadly, during Alabama’s 2022 record cold, one was left behind. Thankfully, he survived the unbearable.

Gator, Rachael Dunlap’s newest rescue dog, is a 5-year-old American Bulldog who now has two new siblings, Remi and Darwin. Dunlap says they all get along great.

“He came in and he’s been perfect,” said Dunlap.

From the looks of it, it’s evident that Gator is different.

"I found him in the middle of the road," said Dunlap.

Rachael’s shopping date with her three nieces was coming to a close when they spotted a dog on highway 50 in Dadeville two days after Christmas while it was 30 degrees outside.

“It’s a very busy highway, and a lot of people go really fast,” said Dunlap.

Rachel began to reel him in with food from Mcdonalds, then rushed him to the first open veterinarian.

The veterinarian told Rachel Gator had a level six skin allergy, the worst they had ever seen.

Doctors say his condition was from being in the woods for at least five months during severe weather and past below-freezing temperatures.

The skin on the dog’s stomach is toughened; Dunlap says his fur may never be back in that area.

" They are thinking it’s going to be a full year process before we can get his skin fully back intact, and that’s” when we are going to start attacking the other things,” said Dunlap.

So far, Dunlap has spent at least $500 on vet bills. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help get Gator up to health.

