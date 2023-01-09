Advertise
Dry, sunny start to the workweek

No wet weather through Wednesday, but our next cold front arrives by Thursday!
First Alert 12: Showers linger tonight. Quiet weather to start the week. Tracking rain/storms by Thursday.
By Amanda Curran
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been a quiet start to our new workweek across central and south Alabama... with the exception of some patchy fog, we are drying out behind Sunday’s scattered showers. Monday will feature a good bit of sunshine, but highs will only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s; by January standards, that is right on par with average highs.

A few fair weather clouds linger in the sky this evening, so lows dip down into the upper 30s and low 40s by sunrise Tuesday.

Each and every day this week looks to build from the previous afternoon. Highs are more consistently in the low and mid 60s Tuesday, and by Wednesday we have warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s! Clouds increase a bit Wednesday night and lows will hover in the 50s - this is all ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

We want to give you a First Alert heads up to the increasing coverage of wet weather that arrives into Alabama by Thursday. This system will not only bring a good bit of shower activity, but storms are also possible; as of right now a major severe weather threat is not expected, but we can’t rule out a few stronger thunderstorms. We will monitor the trends and bring you updates!

Highs will warm into the lower 70s on Thursday ahead of the front with partly to mostly cloudy sky in place before showers overtake the area.

Thursday night is looking wet. Showers and storms are expected across the region as the cold front traverses the state, and temperatures will start to drop...

Showers linger through early Friday morning, but by late morning most model data gets rain out of here and drier air back in place. Afternoon highs back into the 50s for Friday and lows in the 30s, near freezing Friday night.

Long range forecast models indicate a dry weekend ahead. Mix of sun and clouds are expected both Saturday and Sunday with cool afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s!

