Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been released from prison after serving more than two years an ethics conviction.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, the day his sentence was set to end.

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians until the ethics conviction ended his political career.

Hubbard was the architect of the GOP’s takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010 and became elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain business clients.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of 12 charges, but half of those were overturned on appeal.

