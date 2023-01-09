Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve.

Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church of the Highlands with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services directing the funeral.

The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, publicly identified Edwards after the tragic accident that claimed her life.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Edwards was walking towards a parked plane that was bound shortly to department Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth. While an investigation into the accident is ongoing, the NTSB has confirmed Edwards was “ingested into an engine” of the plane.

A fundraiser has been started by the president of CWA to help cover funeral expenses and support Edwards’ family during their time of bereavement.

