Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Her funeral is set to take place on Jan. 13.(Donielle Prophete)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve.

Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church of the Highlands with Magnolia Cremations & Funeral Services directing the funeral.

The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, publicly identified Edwards after the tragic accident that claimed her life.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, Edwards was walking towards a parked plane that was bound shortly to department Montgomery to Dallas-Fort Worth. While an investigation into the accident is ongoing, the NTSB has confirmed Edwards was “ingested into an engine” of the plane.

A fundraiser has been started by the president of CWA to help cover funeral expenses and support Edwards’ family during their time of bereavement.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers

Latest News

Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise visit to ALEA headquarters to that law enforcement officers...
Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new executive order Monday to establish standards for the...
Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks from the stage after announcing a third run for...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison