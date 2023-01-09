Advertise
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken...
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama.(HCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama.

Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.

Authorities said the suspect, Sterling Lamont Hall, left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, and stole the store owner’s truck. They said Hall then fled to Alabama.

We’re told officials put out an alert, and within minutes the Geneva Police Department and Geneva County Sheriff’s Office found the stolen truck abandoned on Ward St. in Geneva, Alabama.

Officials said Hall was found walking along the road near the truck, and was carrying a bag with cash. Hall allegedly told investigators that he was homeless and that he robbed the store because he needed money.

Deputies said Hall was taken to the Geneva County Jail and will be extradited back to Florida. He is facing charges of armed robbery, grand theft auto, and felon in possession of a firearm. Officials say the items stolen were given back to the owner.

