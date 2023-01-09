Advertise
Monday is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise visit to ALEA headquarters to that law enforcement officers...
Governor Kay Ivey made a surprise visit to ALEA headquarters to that law enforcement officers in recognition of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day January 9, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager) (Hal Yeager | Alabama Governor's Office )
By Sally Pitts
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a time to honor those who serve and protect. Gov. Kay Ivey honored those who wear the badge Monday through an official proclamation and a surprise visit to the headquarters of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Her visit was to offer thanks for keeping communities safe and came during an operations meeting for her upcoming inauguration.

“Every single person in every division of law enforcement puts their lives on the line each time they go to work,” Ivey said. “I am proud to celebrate them and their service always but especially today on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Public safety always has and always will be a priority of the Ivey Administration, and under my watch, we will continue to ensure Alabama is the safest place to live, work and raise a family.”

Join me, on this National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, in thanking our men and women in blue for their service! #BacktheBlue Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Alabama Department of Corrections Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles

Posted by Governor Kay Ivey on Sunday, January 8, 2023

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor reacted to the visit saying “Law enforcement truly has no greater friend than Governor Kay Ivey. During her administration, public safety has remained a top priority. Her unwavering commitment to support not only the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, but all law enforcement partners across the state, has boosted morale for the courageous men and women who serve. I am personally grateful for Governor Ivey’s steadfast support which has allowed this Agency to fulfill its core mission in every corner of the state and make measurable progress in the law enforcement support and public safety services we employ.”

Some local law enforcement agencies have also acknowledged the day.

“With more than three-decades in law enforcement behind me, on this day, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I would like to say thank you to everyone for their continued support of law enforcement here in the city of Montgomery, the great state of Alabama and across our nation,” said Montgomery Police Chief Daryl Albert, who took part in a news conference Monday morning with Gov. Ivey to discuss new good time incentives for state prisoners.

It’s easy to show your appreciation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office suggests taking officers snacks, having your children write thank you letters or draw pictures. Even a simple thank you goes a long way, not just on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but any day of the year!

