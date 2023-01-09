Police: Abandoned vehicle in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hayneville Police Chief Kelvin Mitchell confirms an abandoned vehicle found in the town on Sunday is connected to a double murder investigation in Tuscaloosa County.

WBRC reports one person’s body was found on I-59 near Fosters and the other was found on Frog Ridge Road in Fosters Sunday morning.

According to police, authorities discovered the vehicle in Hayneville around 10 a.m. Sunday, prompting a heavy law enforcement presence on County Road 26 near Dollar General on Highway 21.

Mitchell said the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.