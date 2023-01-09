Advertise
Police: Father killed 4 relatives, self in weekend shooting in N.C.

Officers swept the North Carolina home and found five people dead. (WXII)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A shooting that left five dead in North Carolina occurred when a man shot and killed his wife and three children and then himself, police said Monday.

The High Point Police Department issued a news release saying that Robert Crayton Jr., 45, shot the other four and then died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday.

The news release identified the two adult victims as Athalia A. Crayton, 46; and Kasin Crayton, 18. Also killed were a 16- and 10-year-old whose names weren’t immediately released.

Authorities said all five of those killed lived together in the home. It said two others escaped the house.

Officers from the police department had responded to the address five times since 2014, according to the news release. The most recent time was in January 2022, when officers served an involuntary mental commitment order. The news release didn’t say who that order was for.

In describing the fatal shootings, the police department had previously said that officers came to the house Saturday after a man and a woman ran from the house screaming for help. Authorities said the two who escaped were unharmed. The five bodies were found in the home.

The killings happened in a neighborhood of tidy one- and two-story homes northeast of downtown High Point. The area lies southwest of Greensboro and is also about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of Raleigh.

