Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Stay on track with keeping your New Year’s Resolutions

Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?
Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?(KEYC)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Did you set New Year’s resolution? How well are you keeping that resolution so far?

Year after year, improving our health is the top resolution made in January, and year after year, sometime in the next week or so, many of us start to lose our motivation to keep that resolution.

Check out these numbers from the market research company “YouGov” ranking the top New Year’s Resolutions:

  • Doing more exercise or improving my fitness (50%)
  • Lose weight (48%)
  • Save money (44%)
  • Improving my diet (39%)
  • Pursuing a career ambition (21%)

According to a U.S. News & World Report, only 9% of people consider themselves successful. It says almost all resolution-makers lose their resolve by mid-February. MOST people quit on the second Friday of the month, according to Strava, a Running and Cycling tracking app. Strava even namIed this day “Quitters Day”. One study shows 23% of people stop by the end of the first week and 64% after the first month.

About 38% of US adults set New Year’s resolutions every year, according to research firm “inside out mastery.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least seven law enforcement vehicles were on the scene of an incident in Hayneville Sunday...
Police: Vehicle abandoned in Hayneville connected to Tuscaloosa Co. double murder
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Sheridan is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident

Latest News

Alabama is averaging 1500 cases per day, per the state's department of public health.
ADPH: COVID-19 cases surge as new subvariant emerges
Quincy Minor talked with us about an exciting event to kick off the new year
4th Annual Healthy Start 5k
Peloton didn't immediately report incidents involving its treadmills to the Consumer Product...
Peloton to pay $19 million in fines over dangerous treadmill defect
The American Red Cross recommends CPR training.
Red Cross leader urges everyone to learn CPR