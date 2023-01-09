Advertise
Two arrested on Coffee County child abuse charges

The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old Brittany Taylor (pictured left) and 20-year-old Nate Smith (pictured right), both of Ariton. The two were arrested on January 9 on the warrants and placed in the Coffee County Jail without bond.(WTVY | Coffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ariton man and woman were taken into custody on Monday and face charges of child abuse.

According to a release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation began in December after a report of child abuse filed by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources. The report detailed a 4-month-old child that suffered serious physical injury that resulted in respiratory arrest.

The investigation led to warrants for Aggravated Child Abuse being issued against 19-year-old Brittany Taylor and 20-year-old Nate Smith, both of Ariton. The two were arrested on January 9 on the warrants and placed in the Coffee County Jail without bond.

No further information will be released due to the nature of this case.

