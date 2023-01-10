1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Jackson said Stevie Williams has been arrested in connection to the incident.

