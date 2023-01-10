Advertise
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting

Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are releasing more details in a Montgomery shooting that left two minors injured.

Police have charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods, 18-year-old Jakari Craig and 17-year-old Dequandray Savage each with three counts each of attempted murder.

The shooting took place on Jan. 5 in the 1000 block of David Drive.

According to police, Woods was taken into custody Monday, while Savage was arrested Tuesday. They remain in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $180,000 bail each. Craig was taken into custody a day after the shooting. He has since been released on bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, the two minors who were seriously injured are brothers. Along with the minors, their mother was also present at the time of the shooting. She was not injured, however.

Police have not released the identity of the victims.

A motive for the shooting remains unknown.

