2nd arrest made after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting

Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made a second arrest in a shooting that left two minors with critical injuries last week.

Police have charged Jadarius Woods, 20, with three counts of attempted murder for the Jan. 5 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of David Drive. Authorities said Woods was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $180,000 bond.

The first suspect, Jakari Craig, 18, was arrested a day after the shooting incident, according to the Montgomery Police Department. He was booked into the county jail on the same charges.

The juveniles wounded in the shooting were taken to a Montgomery hospital with life-threatening conditions.

