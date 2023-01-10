Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding new light on a Tuscaloosa County double homicide investigation that resulted in the arrests of two men in Lowndes County.

The documents indicate that have Keondre Jazel McCall, 19, and Mance Quinnell McCall, Jr., 19, both from the Lowndes County/Montgomery area, confessed to their roles in the shooting deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. The victims are both said to also be from the Montgomery area.

The suspects, who are cousins according to law enforcement, are now charged with capital murder.

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a Tuscaloosa County double murder investigation. (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The investigation started early Sunday morning when Tuscaloosa County deputies were called to I-20/59 East in the Fosters community around 6:15 a.m. A caller said they thought they hit someone in the road. The caller stopped and waited on deputies and was fully cooperative.

On scene, deputies found a body in the road that had been hit and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded with assist deputies with an accident investigation. Authorities quickly found evidence at the scene that led them to believe the victim’s death was not the result of being struck by the passerby. The Violent Crimes Unit was called to take over the investigation.

A short time later, around 6:55 a.m., another passerby called to report someone lying next to the road along Frog Ridge Road, also in the Fosters community. Deputies arrived on that scene soon and determined that the second victim was also dead as a result of an assault or shooting.

Violent Crime Investigators responded to the second scene.

A vehicle belonging to one of the victims was found in the area of Hayneville in Lowndes County. Court documents show the vehicle had a broken window and a large amount of blood and bodily tissue. There was also a ‘projectile defect’ through the driver’s headrest.

VCU investigators were immediately sent to Lowndes County, and worked alongside investigators, officers, and deputies of several agencies. These included the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Hayneville Police Department, Ft Deposit Police Department, Alabama Department of Corrections, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Keondre McCall told investigators that he was in the backseat with Mance McCall while Whitfield and Holley were in the driver and passenger seats.

Keondre McCall told authorities he was asleep and woke up when he heard a gunshot. He said Mance McCall shot and killed both victims. Kenodre McCall said he and Mance McCall removed the victims’ bodies from the victims’ vehicle and left them at the two locations in Tuscaloosa County before leaving in the vehicle.

Court documents also show that Mance McCall confessed, telling investigators he shot and killed Holley, who was the driver, and then shot Whitfield. The car came to a stop on the interstate and Whitfield was still alive, the records stated. Mance McCall then said Keondre McCall shot Whitfield, killing him.

Mance McCall also admitted to authorities he and Keondre McCall removed the bodies from the vehicle and left them at the two Tuscaloosa County locations and left the scene in the vehicle.

Court filings do not list a possible motive for the homicides.

Two arrested in Tuscaloosa Co. double homicide

“The hard work of the investigators, forensic crime analysts, crimes scene technicians, and other personnel in the Violent Crimes Unit cannot be understated in this case. The quick identification of the victims, and then arrest of these dangerous suspects is due to the level of experience, ability to work together and share resources, and above all: a “never quit” attitude. Every person in the unit worked together to bring this case to a resolution, Captain Jack Kennedy said.

WBRC Fox 6 contributed to this report.

