Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral.

According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.

The Vulcan rocket is scheduled to have multiple wet dress rehearsals and its first test flight in the first quarter of 2023. A second rocket is scheduled to take flight in the summer and the first Space Force flight by the end of the year.

After Vulcan completes its certification flights, it will eventually replace the AtlasV.

In its first test flight, Vulcan will have a lunar lander for NASA, Amazon’s first worldwide broadband satellite which will be part of Project Kuiper.

The Vulcan rocket was built at ULA in Decatur.

