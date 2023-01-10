Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Decatur-built rocket leaves for Cape Canaveral

The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.
The Vulcan rocket will be shipped on a cargo ship to Cape Canaveral.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur-built rocket left the United Launch Alliance (ULA) factory Tuesday morning and is being shipped to Cape Canaveral.

According to a press release from ULA, the Vulcan rocket was rolled out of the factory and loaded onto the RocketShip, the cargo ship that transports ULA hardware. The journey from Decatur to Cape Canaveral will take about eight days.

The Vulcan rocket is scheduled to have multiple wet dress rehearsals and its first test flight in the first quarter of 2023. A second rocket is scheduled to take flight in the summer and the first Space Force flight by the end of the year.

After Vulcan completes its certification flights, it will eventually replace the AtlasV.

In its first test flight, Vulcan will have a lunar lander for NASA, Amazon’s first worldwide broadband satellite which will be part of Project Kuiper.

The Vulcan rocket was built at ULA in Decatur.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
Rescued dog that survived severe weather for at least five months
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

Latest News

Rogers will be the first Alabama congressman to serve in the role.
Rep. Mike Rogers named chairman of House Armed Services Committee
Glovis, Alabama, LLC is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023...
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman