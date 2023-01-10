Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will take place on Monday, Jan. 16th. Several events take place to celebrate and honor the Civil Rights icon and his work.

Below is a list of events happening in our area.

Thursday:

Stepping into Power: Young People’s Town Hall

Friday:

Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration- Jazz and Lyric Celebration

Saturday:

Alpha Upsilon Lambda Educational Foundation MLK Memorial Breakfast

Montgomery Martin Luther King Celebration- MLK Jr. Parade.

Monday:

Martin Luther King Day of Service

Birthday Bash, Family and Fun Unity Day

Tuesday:

AUM MLK Jr. Reflections Breakfast

Along with these events, the MLK Community Celebration will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and award individuals who work to make our community a better place. Honorees this year are Pastor Ken Austin, Mrs. Sue Tang, Dr. Henry Terry and Dr. Charlotte Morris.

WSFA will provide a viewing of this event Saturday at 6 p.m., Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 6:30 p.m.

