Georgia No. 1 with Alabama, Troy making AP Top 25 final poll of 2022

(WSFA) - Georgia’s dominating win over TCU in Monday night’s College Football Playoffs National Championship Game solidified the Bulldogs spot as the No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25′s final poll of the 2022 football season. The Horned Frogs came in at No. 2 despite losing the title game 65-7.

Two teams in Alabama appeared on the file Top 25 list, including No. 5 Alabama (11-2) and No. 19 Troy (12-2).

Troy wasted no time reminding its fans that the Trojans are the only other team behind Georgia with a double-digit winning streak heading into 2023.

Under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, Troy also marked the first time in its “histroy” that it’s ranked in the AP’s final poll and noted “this is just the beginning.”

This is just the beginning … pic.twitter.com/u1yOHC7hCy — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) January 10, 2023

The Crimson Tide was the early favorite for the season to return to the championship game, but losses to Tennessee and LSU, both ranked teams, ended those hopes. The Tide found itself locked out of the CFP semi-finalists list for the first time since 2019.

The Tide has made an historic six appearances in the CFP playoff championship game, winning three of them.

The SEC had six teams in the Top 25. The Bulldogs’ win marked the 12th back-to-back championship with in AP Top 25 history.

