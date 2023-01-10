Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

Glovis, Alabama, LLC is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023...
Glovis, Alabama, LLC is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion.

According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers. Around 30 of those positions are forklift operators. The remaining are material handlers, tugger operations, data techs, and pickers.

Candidates must be 18 years of age and older and will need to provide a current photo ID, plus at least one additional form of ID such as a birth certificate, social security card, etc.

For additional information on these positions, please get in touch with Rebecca.Blake@glovisala.com.

Additional details on the expansion are limited.

Glovis supplies and supports Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s (HMMA) production logistics in the fields of consolidation center, transportation between Glovis and HMMA and its parts suppliers, line feeding inside HMMA. It also operates an outside consolidation center for local suppliers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
Rescued dog that survived severe weather for at least five months
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day
Morning Smile: Youngest WSFA viewer dances to TIA jingle
Morning Smile: Youngest WSFA viewer dances to TIA jingle
The City of Prattville is kicking off a new year with a look ahead at what’s in store for 2023.
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
Layne Holley is here to tell us all about "Jubilee" at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
'Jubilee' underway at Alabama Shakespeare Festival