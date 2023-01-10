Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion.

According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers. Around 30 of those positions are forklift operators. The remaining are material handlers, tugger operations, data techs, and pickers.

Candidates must be 18 years of age and older and will need to provide a current photo ID, plus at least one additional form of ID such as a birth certificate, social security card, etc.

For additional information on these positions, please get in touch with Rebecca.Blake@glovisala.com.

Additional details on the expansion are limited.

Glovis supplies and supports Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama’s (HMMA) production logistics in the fields of consolidation center, transportation between Glovis and HMMA and its parts suppliers, line feeding inside HMMA. It also operates an outside consolidation center for local suppliers.

