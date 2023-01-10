Advertise
Goodwyn Middle School counselor prepares students for high school, beyond

Goodwyn Middle School’s Lakesha Farris is a Class Act
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lakesha Farris’ squeal could be heard down the halls at Goodwyn Middle School when we showed up to surprise her with the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. Once a teacher, she now works as a school counselor.

“I really wanted to help student in life to become lifelong learners and eventually become college graduates,” Farris said. “I’m just excited because I do this because I love doing it. I don’t expect anything out of it.”

For eight years now, she’s been guiding students and preparing them for the next steps. When they stop by her office, she said they always have plenty of questions.

“They usually ask ‘What do I need to do for my next transition in life in high school? What courses do I have to take in high school? Do all the courses count in high school?’” she explained.

Farris says that her own counselor when she was in school was very influential in her life.

“I learned so much from my own counselor, and that inspired me. You just have to take time and listen to what they have to say,” Farris said.

