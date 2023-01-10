Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will visit a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the students to “work hard” and “dream big.”

A special school assembly will take place at Highland Gardens Elementary School, one of the state’s “Turnaround” schools.

During her 2022 State of the State address, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a grade-specific education improvement project. The Turnaround Schools Initiative allocated $15 million worth of funding to several elementary schools across the state, including Highland Gardens Elementary.

According to the Alabama State Department of Education, the schools were selected based on need, considering academic scores and poverty levels. The schools received their allocated funds on Oct. 1.

Joining the governor Tuesday will be Highland Gardens Elementary School Principal Quantina Sides and Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown, among others.

