Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

John Merrill says farewell after 2 terms as Alabama’s secretary of state

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After two consecutive terms in the office, John Merrill’s time as Alabama’s secretary of state has come to an end. Monday, he was given a farewell reception at his office in the Capitol.

The outgoing secretary said despite this chapter in his career ending, he looks back at how exciting his term was.

“Some of the things that we have done have really changed the dynamics of this office,” said Merrill, noting that he and his team broke records for both the state’s voting totals and voting registration. Merrill said 3,701,321 voters registered while he was in office.

The secretary also pointed out that during his term, entrepreneurs registered new Alabama businesses on a daily basis.

“When we took office, there were delays in business filings,” said Merrill, adding the office was not operating at the speed of government but at the speed of business.

And as his successor, incoming Secretary Wes Allen, Merrill says he has the experience to do the job.

“He should be prepared to take advantage of some of the opportunities to work with other states and to ensure that Alabama continues to be the number one state in the union for election integrity, transparency, and accountability,” said Merrill.

Merrill said that once he leaves office at the end of the week, he’ll begin a new position in the private sector, working with developing communities in Alabama. He said he would announce where he’ll be working next in the near future.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Selma man dies after ATV crash in Dallas County
Dwight Long is charged with third-degree robbery in Montgomery.
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers

Latest News

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep....
Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers apologizes for ‘lost temper’ in House speaker vote
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a new executive order Monday to establish standards for the...
Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners
In 2016, a jury ruled that Mike Hubbard used his position as Alabama Speaker of the House for...
Former Alabama Speaker of the House released from prison
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was officially inaugurated to her second term in office,...
Noem, other statewide officials sworn into office