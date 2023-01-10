Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Judge denies bond for Ala. man charged in brutal murder of Columbus bartender

Jason Cole
Jason Cole(Source: Phenix City Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man charged in the murder of a Columbus bartender appeared in court for a bond hearing.

40-year-old Jason Cole of Florence, Alabama, faced Judge Walter Gray in a Russell County courtroom early Tuesday morning.

Cole is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rachael Mixson, in October 2022.

In court, Russell County District Attorney (DA) Rick Chancey presented evidence in the hearing.

Mixson was found strangled to death by jumper cables and a phone charger cord.

The defense attorney asked for a bond because the victim had never reported any issues with Cole abusing her.

“Rachael Mixson was brutally murdered. It was brutal -- strangled and beaten to death. This was a bond hearing, and this man has been charged with murder, and it was a brutal murder,” said Russell County DA Rick Chancey.

The judge did not grant a bond for Cole, and he was sent back to the Russell County Jail.

Cole is expected to appear back in court in the next few months.

The DA says he is confident there is enough evidence to convict him of the murder of Mixson.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Man’s body found in north Montgomery
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
A man is dead following a shooting in Montgomery Wednesday morning.
Man dead after shooting in Montgomery Wednesday
MLK Day events beginning Thursday
MLK Day events beginning Thursday
MLK events begin Thursday in Montgomery
MLK events begin Thursday in Montgomery
2023 Martin Luther King Day Parade to travel through downtown Lake Charles
Long list of Montgomery events planned for Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend