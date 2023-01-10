Man’s body found in north Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday.

According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact MPD at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

