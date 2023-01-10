Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man’s body found in north Montgomery

Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.
Police say a man's body was found Tuesday on Manley Drive.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Tuesday.

According to police, a man’s body was found around 3:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Manley Drive, which is near Lower Wetumpka Road. The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear.

The man’s identity has not been publicly released.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact MPD at 334-625-2831 or CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP or their secret witness line at 334-625-4000.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on...
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

Latest News

Jadarius Woods was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $180,000 bond.
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
Resource workshops for service members and veterans will happen across Alabama’s community...
Resource workshops for military, veterans to be held across Alabama
File image
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
Cousins confess to killing, dumping victims’ bodies in Tuscaloosa Co., fleeing scene