Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multi-vehicle wreck claims life of Daleville woman

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles...
The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles south of Ozark, in Dale County.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 9, has claimed the life of a Daleville woman, according to ALEA officials.

Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, was fatally injured when the 2006 Suzuki GSXR-1000 motorcycle, in which she was a passenger, struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Sanaa Tykia McCorey, 20, of Elba.

Rivera and the operator of the Suzuki, Corey Marshall Austin Collins, 27, of Ozark were both ejected from the motorcycle.

After the initial collision, Rivera was struck by a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Eric Dewayne Ogunade, 41, of Ozark. Rivera was pronounced decease at the scene.

Collins was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, approximately two miles south of Ozark, in Dale County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keondre Jazel McCall (L) and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr (R) have been arrested in connection to a...
2 cousins arrested in Hayneville for Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
Mike Hubbard
Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison
Law enforcement warning thieves could target cars with certain bumper stickers
Rescued dog that survived severe weather for at least five months
Dog survives 5 months in severe winter weather, finds forever home

Latest News

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events taking place to celebrate MLK Day
Curfew in town of Marion
Town of Marion under curfew following fatal shootings
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie looks to 2023 for his community
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will visit a Montgomery elementary school Tuesday to encourage the...
Gov. Ivey to visit Montgomery elementary school Tuesday, encourage students