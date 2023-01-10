Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault.

The department’s investigation started Monday after MPD said it received notification of the charges from the Municipal Court Magistrates Office.

Foulks, who was assigned to the Municipal Jail, joined MPD in 2010.

According to Alabama Code, “A person commits the crime of assault in the third degree if, with intent to cause physical injury to another person, he/she causes physical injury to any person. (2) The defendant acted with intent to cause physical injury to another person.”

The charge is a misdemeanor, but details surrounding the nature of Foulks’ case have not been released.

